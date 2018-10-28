Some Chelsea fans are absolutely fuming right now as Maurizio Sarri has dropped Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the bench for the game at Burnley.

It’s as though the England starlet’s brilliant hat-trick in the Europa League in midweek has been completely forgotten as he once again fails to make a breakthrough into Sarri’s plans.

While the Italian tactician has generally got off to a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge, there are perhaps early suggestions that he isn’t one to tinker with his team too much.

Loftus-Cheek is one player who’s been a victim of that, despite long looking like one of the most promising young players coming through for Chelsea.

Blues fans will have been delighted to see the 22-year-old make such an impact against BATE Borisov on Thursday night, but it seems that’s still not good enough for Sarri.

Here’s how the latest team news for CFC is going down among their fans right now…

Starting 2/3 of our worst front-line and dropping the guy that scored a hat-trick in midweek. Sarri is a stubborn cunt. https://t.co/aTwJcPxeFK — Conor (@CallmeConor) October 28, 2018

I don’t understand how Willian and Morata keep starting every game when they offer nothing. Loftus-Cheek have scored a hattrick recently, yet he’s instantly benched the game after. How disappointing is that? — Hassan Safa (@HassanSafa) October 28, 2018

Loftus cheek dropped after a hat trick and no winger on the bench….awful front 3. Awful. — Connor (@connorbarlow_) October 28, 2018

A little criminal that Morata plays the way he does and gets regular first team football, when the likes of Loftus Cheek are consistently benched ??????? what more can he do to prove he deserves a few starts this season? — Tess Derry (@tessderry1) October 28, 2018

Disappointed RLC is benched after a hattrick and Willian starts AGAIN but can't blame it on Sarri imo…let's go @ChelseaFC — Ronald Justino (@RonaldJustino) October 28, 2018

If we drop points today it’s all on sarri — kojo (@tAll_kj) October 28, 2018