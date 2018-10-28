Menu

“Stubborn c**t” – Some Chelsea fans are absolutely furious with Maurizio Sarri for one glaring omission vs Burnley

Some Chelsea fans are absolutely fuming right now as Maurizio Sarri has dropped Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the bench for the game at Burnley.

It’s as though the England starlet’s brilliant hat-trick in the Europa League in midweek has been completely forgotten as he once again fails to make a breakthrough into Sarri’s plans.

While the Italian tactician has generally got off to a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge, there are perhaps early suggestions that he isn’t one to tinker with his team too much.

Loftus-Cheek is one player who’s been a victim of that, despite long looking like one of the most promising young players coming through for Chelsea.

Blues fans will have been delighted to see the 22-year-old make such an impact against BATE Borisov on Thursday night, but it seems that’s still not good enough for Sarri.

Here’s how the latest team news for CFC is going down among their fans right now…

