“Got what he deserved” – Thibaut Courtois trolled by these Chelsea fans as Real Madrid lose 5-1 vs Barcelona in El Clasico

Thibaut Courtios was absolutely hammered by a selection of Chelsea fans this evening after Real Madrid lost 5-1 to Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season.

Los Blancos suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of their fierce rivals today, as Julen Lopetegui’s side conceded five goals in a league game for the first time in eight years.

Goals from Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal and Philippe Coutinho saw Ernesto Valverde’s side run comfortable 5-1 winners against Real, who now sit ninth in the table.

Following and during the match, former Blues shot-stopper Courtois was mercilessly trolled by Chelsea fans on social media, as the Belgian conceded five times for the first time in his Real Madrid career.

The ‘keeper left the west London side on somewhat sour terms this past summer, and it seems like he isn’t getting much love from Blues supporters if these tweets below are anything to go by.

Here are a few select tweets from fans trolling Courtois for him conceding five in today’s match, one that we’re sure all Real fans will want to forget in a hurry.

Courtois got what he deserved ? — Dylan Pantin (@dylanpantin) October 28, 2018

Lmao. I’m so happy for Courtois. Thoroughly deserved performance. He went to Madrid to lay goals like eggs. — – jeffrudeen (@VillageParrot) October 28, 2018

Courtois got what he deserved ? ?? pic.twitter.com/LJcKYjG3p2 — Alioun The G (@Alioun09) October 28, 2018

I don't feel sorry for Courtois he deserved it…. — #BucsAndTheBlues (@TK_the_Pirate) October 28, 2018

Haha courtois deserve all you get, snake — Sammmyy! (@Ashtonn2012) October 28, 2018

ahhhh Ramos and Courtois deserve this ??? — AhFai (@NMFBMS) October 28, 2018

"I've made a huge mistake" pic.twitter.com/jUL6vkVIhi — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) October 28, 2018