Manchester United confident of signing priority transfer target for record-shattering fee this January

Manchester United are reportedly making Leicester City defender Harry Maguire a priority transfer target as they chase defenders in January.

The Red Devils look light in defence at the moment after a poor start to the season which followed a surprisingly quiet summer in the transfer market.

And according to the Sun, the United board are now ready to put things right in the middle of the season by targeting Maguire to solve that problem position, regardless of what happens with manager Jose Mourinho.

The England international could be valued at as much as £70million, though United are said to be confident of persuading Leicester to sell for closer to £60m, according to the Sun.

This would by some distance smash the Red Devils’ current record fee paid for a defender, with Wikipedia having that at just £31m paid for Victor Lindelof.

That is the nature of modern football, however, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City notably paying huge fees recently to sign Virgil van Dijk and Aymeric Laporte, respectively.

Maguire looks well worth the investment after shining at the King Power Stadium and for the Three Lions at this summer’s World Cup.