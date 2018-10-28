Frank Lampard has made a pretty good start to life in management, but his Derby County side were rather cruelly denied victory against Middlesbrough yesterday.

Lamps will be learning by now that no matter how good your tactical preparation and team talk might be, there are some things managers just can’t control.

Watch the video below as Jayden Bogle takes a rather unique approach to defending by simply rifling the ball past his own goalkeeper.

If this had been at the other end it would have been a very tasty finish, so he can perhaps take that as some consolation…maybe not.