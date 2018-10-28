A leaked starting eleven has emerged for Manchester United ahead of their Premier League clash against Everton which is kicking off at 4pm later today.

The leaked United line-up comes courtesy of the Manchester Evening News who are reporting that Jose Mourinho has decided to make two changes to the side that were defeated by Juventus in midweek.

The report claims that Antonio Valencia will return to the side for Ashley Young and misfiring striker Romelu Lukaku has been dropped to the bench for midfielder Fred.

It seems Lukaku won’t have the chance to get one over his former club Everton today.

This could see Mourinho utilise one of Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial in amore central role rather than deploying the attackers in their usual positions on the wing.

Check out the leaked line-up below:

Man United XI vs Everton: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Martial. [MEN] No Lukaku ? pic.twitter.com/paZrR6FcC2 — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) October 28, 2018

Check out some reaction to the potential line-up below:

Romelu Lukaku is the only United player Jose Mourinho has ever called an untouchable on the record so would be quite a statement if he dropped him today. Even if he's jaded and out of sorts. Anthony Martial impressed when leading the line the last time United played Everton #mufc — Ciaran Kelly (@MENCKelly) October 28, 2018

Others have to step up regardless. Since January 31, these have been United’s PL goalscorers:

Lukaku 9

Pogba 5

Smalling and Rashford 4

Martial and Sanchez 3#mufc — Ciaran Kelly (@MENCKelly) October 28, 2018

Other than Matic and Valencia, not bad — jon fearn (@yp56) October 28, 2018

Mata back on the wing where he has no effect on the game and Matic still in the team? hahahahaha — Jord (@kingtohoodie) October 28, 2018

Jose won’t be happy that his starting XI is leaked again! — Himansh (@UnrealMatic) October 28, 2018

It will be interesting to see if United’s fortunes going forward are improved after the bold decision from Mourinho to bench Lukaku against his former club.

United are currently sitting in 10th place in the Premier League and Mourinho’s men will need to start to turnaround from their poor start to the season or they will risk failing to qualify for the Champions League.