‘Leaked’ Manchester United XI vs Everton: Two changes following defeat to Juventus, Jose Mourinho axes big name star

A leaked starting eleven has emerged for Manchester United ahead of their Premier League clash against Everton which is kicking off at 4pm later today.

The leaked United line-up comes courtesy of the Manchester Evening News who are reporting that Jose Mourinho has decided to make two changes to the side that were defeated by Juventus in midweek.

The report claims that Antonio Valencia will return to the side for Ashley Young and misfiring striker Romelu Lukaku has been dropped to the bench for midfielder Fred.

It seems Lukaku won’t have the chance to get one over his former club Everton today.

This could see Mourinho utilise one of Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial in amore central role rather than deploying the attackers in their usual positions on the wing.

Check out the leaked line-up below:

Check out some reaction to the potential line-up below:

It will be interesting to see if United’s fortunes going forward are improved after the bold decision from Mourinho to bench Lukaku against his former club.

United are currently sitting in 10th place in the Premier League and Mourinho’s men will need to start to turnaround from their poor start to the season or they will risk failing to qualify for the Champions League.

