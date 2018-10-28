Claude Puel breaks silence after Leicester City owner’s helicopter crashes at King Power Stadium

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has spoken out after the tragic helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The French tactician has confirmed he is safe and well, following some initial talk that he might have been on board the helicopter yesterday evening.

However, Puel said that he is of course devastated at the news, with the club’s owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha reported to have been on at the time of the horrific accident.

‘It is a tragedy for the club,’ Puel is quoted in the Daily Star.

‘All of my thoughts are with the victims and their families and I want reassure all the people who are concerned about me.

‘I am distraught, but I am well.’

Not a huge amount is known about what happened at the moment, other than eye-witness reports of the helicopter landing near the stadium and exploding into flames.

A Leicester City spokesman said: “We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the emergency services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium. The Club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established.” — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 27, 2018

The BBC have claimed Srivaddhanaprabha was on board with his daughter and possibly three others.

Leicester have said they will release a statement when they have more information on the matter, with some word from the Foxes expected later today.

Puel has been Leicester boss since replacing Craig Shakespeare last season.