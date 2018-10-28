Manchester City ready to pay £93million for transfer of in-form Barcelona star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly a huge fan of Barcelona midfielder Arthur and is already lining up a transfer swoop for the young Brazilian.

The 22-year-old only joined Barcelona from Gremio this summer, but has made a real impression so far, drawing comparisons with legendary midfield duo Xavi and Andres Iniesta at the Nou Camp.

Unsurprisingly, City boss Guardiola – formerly of Barca – also sees Arthur as ideal for his squad at the Etihad Stadium, according to Don Balon.

It seems unlikely that the Catalan giants would be prepared to consider selling the impressive youngster so soon after signing him, but Don Balon report that City could offer them the chance to make a huge profit on the player.

According to that report, Guardiola would be willing to sanction a bid of around £93million for Arthur, almost trebling the amount Barcelona paid Gremio for him.

City could do with a long-term replacement for Fernandinho in the middle of the park, while Ilkay Gundogan has struggled for consistency somewhat since moving to Manchester.