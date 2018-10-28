Menu

Star’s furious outburst sparks mixed response from these Manchester United fans over potential transfer swoop

Lyon winger Memphis Depay launched a furious tirade after not starting in his side’s last game.

The Dutchman, who has shone for the Ligue 1 giants since joining them from Manchester United, is now attracting plenty of interest from Red Devils supporters on Twitter as they argue about whether or not they’d want him back at Old Trafford.

Depay looks a far better player now than when he left United, but some are concerned that this outburst shows his lack of professionalism and in fact perfectly illustrates why he didn’t make it in England in the first place.

That said, many fans clearly want him back – and who can blame them given the way their attack is struggling right now as Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku in particular go through some of the worst form of their careers.

Depay could surely fix many of Jose Mourinho’s problems were he to move back to the club – so where do you stand on this issue…?

Here’s some of the social media reaction to Depay’s rant about being on the bench…

