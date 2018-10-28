Star’s furious outburst sparks mixed response from these Manchester United fans over potential transfer swoop

Lyon winger Memphis Depay launched a furious tirade after not starting in his side’s last game.

The Dutchman, who has shone for the Ligue 1 giants since joining them from Manchester United, is now attracting plenty of interest from Red Devils supporters on Twitter as they argue about whether or not they’d want him back at Old Trafford.

Depay looks a far better player now than when he left United, but some are concerned that this outburst shows his lack of professionalism and in fact perfectly illustrates why he didn’t make it in England in the first place.

That said, many fans clearly want him back – and who can blame them given the way their attack is struggling right now as Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku in particular go through some of the worst form of their careers.

Memphis Depay incensed over starting on the bench vs Angers yesterday: "This is the 4th time I have found myself on the bench… I deserve better. A player like me deserves more respect. I should be playing every match." https://t.co/zFKrcbqOv2 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 28, 2018

Depay could surely fix many of Jose Mourinho’s problems were he to move back to the club – so where do you stand on this issue…?

Here’s some of the social media reaction to Depay’s rant about being on the bench…

This is the reason he didn't make it at United, his attitude at times is ass. https://t.co/3HpMYxXlO9 — Tom (@CynicalLive) October 28, 2018

Come back please…… — Mod™ (@LindelofSZN_) October 28, 2018

This is why he didn’t make it at united. — si (@si78289958) October 28, 2018

But then again, it’s almost January — Football Index Wetherz (@FIWetherz) October 28, 2018

Depay could come back and make his mark as our 7 — Olatunbosun (@bhosun_) October 28, 2018

Depay is amazing. Get him back @ManUtd — Enel. (@morristar_) October 27, 2018

This don't seem like arrogance, he's right. He's been beasting — Jay Seth (@SND_MND) October 28, 2018

A player like him who flopped in his chance in the biggest league? Balotelli is good in France lol it doesn’t mean your a top player. Nob head — Ben (@Ben00238336) October 28, 2018