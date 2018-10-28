Menu

“Lukaku is finished” – Manchester United star’s shocking 25-minute cameo against Everton draws huge criticism despite Red Devils victory

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United won against Everton today. Romelu Lukaku didn’t start the game. And yet, at the end of the match many fans are focusing on quite how bad the Belgian was when he came on as a substitute.

The Red Devils held on for a 2-1 win at Old Trafford this afternoon thanks to goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, but Lukaku still managed to sour the mood when he came on in the 65th minute.

MORE: Napoli vs Roma Live Stream

The 25-year-old showed some bad touches and generally looked sluggish, off the pace and unconfident again in his relatively short time on the pitch.

After what is now a run of nine games without a goal for United in all competitions, it’s little surprise some fans seem to think he’s genuinely finished.

Social media is full of some scathing remarks on Lukaku right now, and we’ve put together the most damning ones for you below…

More Stories Romelu Lukaku