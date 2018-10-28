Jose Mourinho has angered Manchester United fans with his response to United’s 1-0 defeat against Juventus in midweek sparking criticism from fans.

Italian giants Juventus defeated United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday night in an important Champions League clash for the Red Devils which saw superstar Cristiano Ronaldo return to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

Mourinho’s response to the defeat, published in the United match-day programme has sparked criticism towards the Portuguese who is under increasing pressure at Old Trafford after a poor start to the season.

Check out Mourinho’s response in the match-day programme courtesy of BBC Sport’s Simon Stone:

Jose in prog: “I have absolutely no criticism of how my boys have played in the last two games….We want to get back to winning matches. I believe that at the end of December we will be in a completely different position in the table.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 28, 2018

The fact Mourinho has openly admitted that he essentially believes the team performed fine on Tuesday night is telling of the current decline United are enduring.

Juventus managed to outperform United in every department and also managed to nullify the attacking threat United could pose through in-form stars like Anthony Martial.

Check out some fan reaction to Mourinho’s comments in the match-day programme:

Is he joking the last two games were a joke the players took it on within themselves in the second half against @ChelseaFC nothing to do with Jose's tactics and the @juventusfc game was a joke — Daniel Jolly (@thestig901) October 28, 2018

Great standards ??? — ??red_devils_1999?? (@red_devils_1999) October 28, 2018

Hopefully gone by December — q (@qidzy) October 28, 2018

Yeah, we'll be in the relegation zone and you'll be in Madrid with a £20 million severance package. Thanks for shitting all over our history José, you moany shit-cunt!!! — Spliff Politics (@Yourhighness84) October 28, 2018

Yeah, lower. — Andy Taylor (@andymtaylor81) October 28, 2018

He’s right though. With the current form, we will be fighting for relegation at 17th with Huddersfield, Fulham, Cardiff and Newcastle. — ThreeFiveTwo (@venkkataramanan) October 28, 2018

The claims from Mourinho that United will be in a better position seem quite bold considering performances on the pitch have only slightly improved in recent weeks.