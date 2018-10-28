Menu

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho gives baffling response to Juventus defeat

Jose Mourinho has angered Manchester United fans with his response to United’s 1-0 defeat against Juventus in midweek sparking criticism from fans.

Italian giants Juventus defeated United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday night in an important Champions League clash for the Red Devils which saw superstar Cristiano Ronaldo return to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

Mourinho’s response to the defeat, published in the United match-day programme has sparked criticism towards the Portuguese who is under increasing pressure at Old Trafford after a poor start to the season.

Check out Mourinho’s response in the match-day programme courtesy of BBC Sport’s Simon Stone:

The fact Mourinho has openly admitted that he essentially believes the team performed fine on Tuesday night is telling of the current decline United are enduring.

Juventus managed to outperform United in every department and also managed to nullify the attacking threat United could pose through in-form stars like Anthony Martial.

Check out some fan reaction to Mourinho’s comments in the match-day programme:

The claims from Mourinho that United will be in a better position seem quite bold considering performances on the pitch have only slightly improved in recent weeks.

