If their midweek Champions League encounters were anything to go by, Sunday’s clash between Napoli and Roma promises to be a thrilling showdown.

From Roma’s 5-0 destruction of Viktoria Plzen to Napoli’s entertaining draw at Paris Saint-Germain, both sides showcased their attacking qualities and neither have been particularly strong at the back so far this season.

With that in mind, this could be a high-scoring affair as Napoli hope to keep the pressure on Juventus at the top of the table while Roma are out to claw their way back into the race for a top-four finish this season.

While many tipped Carlo Ancelotti to struggle in taking on Maurizio Sarri’s squad and implementing his own ideas, he has shown that he’s capable of using the good work of his predecessor and adding his own winning mentality to help the Partenopei find the right balance.

In contrast, Eusebio Di Francesco has found life a little trickier in his second season at Roma, but securing a win over Napoli away from home, just as they did last season in a thrilling 4-2 victory, could be the ideal catalyst to get them back on track and to build confidence in their ability to achieve their objectives.

Neither side have been involved in a goalless game in Serie A so far this season which adds to the argument that this could be a very interesting encounter. Given that they both love to attack, this could have a goal-fest thriller written all over it…

