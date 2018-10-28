Video: Paul Pogba penalty technique almost backfires, but Man United star slots home the rebound to make it 1-0

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has given his side a 1-0 lead against Everton this afternoon, but he got away with a poor initial effort from the penalty spot.
Watch the video below as Pogba’s stuttered run up isn’t enough to fool Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who saved his first attempt.
MORE: AC Milan vs Sampdoria Live Streaming
The France international, however, was on-hand to tuck home the rebound and make it 1-0 in today’s Premier League game at Old Trafford.
United have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions so will hope this can be the start of a much-needed three points today.