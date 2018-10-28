Menu

Video: ’89 million well spent’ – Man United’s Paul Pogba trolled for comically bad moment vs Everton

Everton FC Manchester United FC
This Paul Pogba video is doing the rounds on social media right now as fans mock the Manchester United midfielder for his awful shot against Everton.

The France international has had a disappointing time at Old Trafford in general since his arrival from Juventus in 2016, and with the team’s form really suffering this term, his lack of contribution is getting a lot more attention.

MORE: Jose Mourinho reveals why he dropped Romelu Lukaku for Manchester United vs Everton

Watch below as Pogba fails to do the very basics and make a good connection on this shot, which ends up rather comically going out near the corner flag.

This cannot be the same player who used to fire these into the top corner for Juventus!

