Menu

‘Sell him please’, ‘He’s just an embarrassment’ – These Chelsea fans react to star’s shocking actions during first half against Burnley

Burnley FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Some Chelsea fans singled out star Willian for his shocking dive during the first-half of their clash against Burnley which resulted in the Brazilian being yellow carded.

Chelsea went into half-time with a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Alvaro Morata after a perfectly weighted pass from in-form midfielder Ross Barkley.

Chelsea managed to create several chances during the first half and the Blues should have have really went into the break with more to show for their excellent chance creation this afternoon.

See More: Video: Goal-shy Alvaro Morata fires Chelsea into the lead against Burnley after exquisite pass from Ross Barkley

Willian made a shocking dive on the stroke of half-time when running into the box and the Brazilian was rightfully shown a yellow card by the referee and some Chelsea fans were unimpressed with the winger’s conduct.

Check out the reaction to Willian’s dive below:

Chelsea will be looking to turn their fantastic chance creation into goals in the second half as it looks like Burnley simply can’t handle with the excellent passing on display coming from Chelsea’s central-midfielders.

After Chelsea’s Premier League encounter with Burnley draws to a close be sure to follow live action of the eagerly anticipated ‘El Clasico’ at 3.15. Click here to see how you can follow the coverage online and on TV. 

More Stories Alvaro Morata Maurizio Sarri Willian