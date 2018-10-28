Sergio Ramos offers potential insight as to why Julen Lopetegui has failed as Real Madrid manager

Sergio Ramos has reportedly hinted that Julen Lopetegui’s failure to master the Real Madrid dressing room is the reason he has failed to succeed as Los Blancos manager thus far.

As per journalist Richard Martin on Twitter, Ramos spoke about Lopetegui after Real’s 5-1 defeat to the hands of fierce rivals Barcelona, and he may have suggested the reason why the Spaniard has failed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sergio Ramos tells reporters in mixed zone no-one has told players anything about Lopetegui future but offers key line: "Often, managing a dressing room is more important than tactical knowledge." — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) October 28, 2018

Ramos reportedly said that “managing a dressing room is more important than tactical knowledge”, hinting that it wasn’t the Spaniard’s game plans that have caused his failure, but his inability to control the Los Blancos dressing room.

Real have been woeful under Lopetegui so far this season, and it’s no surprise to hear Ramos say something like this.

The reigning European champions currently sit ninth in La Liga, with them being closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top placed team Barcelona.

The Spanish giants were run ragged by Barca on Sunday, as they hammered five past Lopetegui’s men to condemn the club to yet another league defeat.

At times, it has seemed like Real’s players aren’t playing for the manager, a scenario which is only going to end badly for Lopetegui and his future with the club.

Only time will tell us just when Lopetegui’s time at Real comes to an end, but after today’s result it seems like it’s going to be sooner rather than later…