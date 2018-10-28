Video: Graeme Souness praises Man United’s Paul Pogba and the studio’s reaction is priceless

We’ve truly witnessed one of the craziest moments in 2018 today as Graeme Souness actually praised Paul Pogba as being ‘really good’ today for Manchester United against Everton.

Just watch the video clip below as the former Liverpool man stuns his colleagues in the studio with an actual compliment for a player he’s become known for having a bit of a vendetta against for some time.

Pogba certainly hasn’t lived up to expectations for much of his United career, but many fans feel Souness often singles him out a tad unfairly.

And it seems other pundits must feel the same judging by this priceless reaction!

WE'VE DONE IT LADS! GRAEME SOUNESS HAS GIVEN PAUL POGBA SOME PRAISE pic.twitter.com/xOt8XsDReE — José (@MourinhoMindset) October 28, 2018

Graeme Souness just complimented Pogba and this was the studios reaction??? pic.twitter.com/V7J5qEF8Zg — OCTOBI (@Tobjizzle) October 28, 2018

Wait.. Graeme Souness just complimented Pogba? The studio presenters are shocked ??? #mufc pic.twitter.com/3ImmdFjfyw — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 28, 2018

Graeme Souness: ''Paul Pogba has been really good.'' pic.twitter.com/hHQBMZxnJ0 — Coral (@Coral) October 28, 2018

Souness praised Pogba and the rest of the studio were so shocked ? — KingMusa (@OfficialSkinny1) October 28, 2018

Graeme Souness complimenting Pogba. The end is nigh… pic.twitter.com/n1WXOO8vP6 — Niall Magee (@nt_magee) October 28, 2018

I was alive when Souness praised Pogba lol #MUFC — Patrick McCafferty (@PatMacca88) October 28, 2018