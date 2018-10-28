Menu

Video: Graeme Souness praises Man United’s Paul Pogba and the studio’s reaction is priceless

Manchester United FC
We’ve truly witnessed one of the craziest moments in 2018 today as Graeme Souness actually praised Paul Pogba as being ‘really good’ today for Manchester United against Everton.

Just watch the video clip below as the former Liverpool man stuns his colleagues in the studio with an actual compliment for a player he’s become known for having a bit of a vendetta against for some time.

Pogba certainly hasn’t lived up to expectations for much of his United career, but many fans feel Souness often singles him out a tad unfairly.

And it seems other pundits must feel the same judging by this priceless reaction!

