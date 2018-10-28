Former Liverpool attacker Suso continued his amazing run of form with a magnificent goal to give Milan the lead against Sampdoria this evening.

Suso scored a trademark goal by cutting in from the wing and then producing a lovely finish with his left foot which flew into the bottom corner of the far post.

Suso has emerged as one of Europe’s leading attacking midfielders during his time at Milan and the Spaniard seems to be going from strength to strength.

