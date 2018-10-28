Video: Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil throws strop after being substituted by Unai Emery in Crystal Palace clash

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil threw a bit of tantrum this afternoon, after he was substituted off for the Gunners by manager Unai Emery during their match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The north London side were 1-0 down going into half time thanks to a penalty from Milivojevic, however a quick-fire double from Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned the game on it’s head in favour of the Gunners.

Ozil was subbed off by Emery for Danny Welbeck with around 15 minutes to go, and the German international didn’t take very kindly to the Spaniard’s decision.

Ozil was seen throwing his gloves on the ground in frustration after being hooked off, something we can’t really understand given how he wasn’t exactly having his best game for the Gunners.

Here’s a clip of Ozil’s reaction to being taken off this afternoon, one that won’t be impressing manager Emery at all.

There's already been 2 or 3 attacking situations where we've missed Ozil.

pic.twitter.com/UTrbcNtJYt — Arsène faris (@gnris12) October 28, 2018

Ozil, who has been on the fringes of things, replaced by Welbeck. Ozil then throws his gloves to the floor after walking past Emery. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 28, 2018

Ozil petulantly throws his gloves down after being taken off. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) October 28, 2018