Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek finished a record-breaking week in the best way possible with a goal in Chelsea’s 4-0 victory against Burnley this afternoon.

Loftus-Cheek became the first Chelsea player to score a hat-trick for the Blues in Europe since Didier Drogba 12 years ago with his performance vs Bate Borisov on Thursday night.

Loftus-Cheek scored after a goalmouth scramble in the 92nd minute of the match and this week will certainly go down as the most memorable of the 22-year-old’s career to date.

The England international completing the rout against Burnley off the bench will give Maurizio Sarri some selection problems in the coming weeks.

