Goal-shy Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata found the net against Burnley this afternoon after a defence-splitting pass from in-form Ross Barkley.

22 minutes into the match-up Chelsea recovered the ball on the halfway line before Barkley picked up the ball in the final third.

The former Everton man played a great pass between two Burnley defenders to tee up Morata who produced an excellent finish to give the Blues the lead.

Check out a video of the goal below:

Wonderful weighted pass from Ross Barkley. Morata scores 1-0 #BURCHE pic.twitter.com/7Lweh6InAw — Ross ? (@BossmanBarkley) October 28, 2018

The goal came only moments after winger Willian hit the post for the Blues.

The goal was Morata’s third of the season and could spell a resurgence for the Spaniard who has struggled since moving to Stamford Bridge last summer for a fee reported to be £60m according to BBC Sport.