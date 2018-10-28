Menu

Video: Goals galore in AC Milan vs Sampdoria as Gonzalo Higuain and Fabio Quagliarella score in exciting Serie A clash

AC Milan
Posted by

The Serie A clash between AC Milan and Sampdoria has certainly provided fans with enjoyment with the tie level at 2-2 going into half-time.

After early goals from Patrick Cutrone and Ricardo Saponara, veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella gave Sampdoria the lead in the 31st minute after a lovely pass from Saponara over the top the 35-year-old struck the ball first time and hit the back of the net.

Sampdoria’s lead didn’t last long as AC Milan star-striker Gonzalo Higuain levelled the scores only five minutes later after some brilliant link-up play with Cutrone before hitting the back of the net with a great strike on his left-foot.

See More: Video: Patrick Cutrone and Ricardo Saponara’s goals for AC Milan and Sampdoria only minutes apart

Check out the goals below courtesy of Eleven Sports UK:

It seems to be goals galore in Serie A today, if you can’t wait to see some more Serie A action tune into the Derby della Sole between Napoli and Roma kicking off at 7.45pm tonight. 

Click here to watch all the action live online or on TV.

More Stories Gonzalo Higuain