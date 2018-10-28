The Serie A clash between AC Milan and Sampdoria has certainly provided fans with enjoyment with the tie level at 2-2 going into half-time.

After early goals from Patrick Cutrone and Ricardo Saponara, veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella gave Sampdoria the lead in the 31st minute after a lovely pass from Saponara over the top the 35-year-old struck the ball first time and hit the back of the net.

Sampdoria’s lead didn’t last long as AC Milan star-striker Gonzalo Higuain levelled the scores only five minutes later after some brilliant link-up play with Cutrone before hitting the back of the net with a great strike on his left-foot.

Check out the goals below courtesy of Eleven Sports UK:

| GOALS | It's not only #LaLiga where the goals are flying in… ? In #SerieA, AC Milan and Sampdoria are drawing 2-2 at half-time. Obviously Quagliarella and Higuain are on the scoresheet! Tune in || https://t.co/fPSma92loW pic.twitter.com/k4WJEIZHfa — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) October 28, 2018

It seems to be goals galore in Serie A today, if you can’t wait to see some more Serie A action tune into the Derby della Sole between Napoli and Roma kicking off at 7.45pm tonight.

