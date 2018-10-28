Video: Jordi Alba and Philippe Coutinho combine to finish off fine team move for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Jordi Alba and Philippe Coutinho combined brilliantly this afternoon, as the Brazilian wrapped up a fine team move for the hosts as they took the lead vs Real Madrid.

Barcelona’s fine team move saw them string a number of passes together, before Alba got in behind as he squared the ball to Coutinho who tapped home.

Real Madrid haven’t started the match very brightly, and this goal won’t fill their fans with confidence that they will be able to get anything from this match come full time.

Here’s a clip of Coutinho’s strike this afternoon. That run from Alba was simply world class!

GOALLL COUTINHO ALBA U FREAKING BEAUTY..

