Video: Luis Suarez scores from the penalty spot to give Barcelona 2-0 lead vs Real Madrid

Luis Suarez converted from the penalty spot to give Barcelona a two goal advantage against Real Madrid in El Clasico.

The penalty was given thanks to VAR, as Raphael Varane was found to have fouled Suarez in the box following a low cross from left back Jordi Alba.

MORE: Video: Jordi Alba and Philippe Coutinho combine to finish off fine team move for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

The spot kick from Suarez was superb, as he found the bottom left hand corner to beat a fully stretched Thibaut Courtois in the Los Blancos goal.

Here’s a clip of Suarez’s penalty this afternoon. Cool as you like!