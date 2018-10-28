Video: Luis Suarez scores sublime header to give Barcelona 3-1 lead vs Real Madrid in El Clasico

Luis Suarez scored a sublime headed goal to give Barcelona a 3-1 lead against Real Madrid at the Nou Camp in La Liga this evening.

Having already scored from the spot earlier in the match, Suarez headed home from the edge of the area with around 15 minutes to go to give Barca a 3-1 lead.

Barcelona had been on the ropes a bit in the second half after Real scored through Marcelo, however Suarez’s header well definitely settle their nerves going into the final minutes of the match.

Here’s a clip of Suarez’s goal. What a header that is!