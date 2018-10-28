Video: Luis Suarez wraps up hattrick, Arturo Vidal scores header as Barcelona make it 5-1 vs Real Madrid

Barcelona made it 5-1 vs Real Madrid this evening, as goals from Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal compiled the misery on Los Blancos even further.
Suarez wrapped up his hat-trick with a fine little chip over Courtois following a mistake from Sergio Ramos with around 10 minutes left to play.
MORE: Video: Luis Suarez scores sublime header to give Barcelona 3-1 lead vs Real Madrid in El Clasico
Vidal then finished the rout in the 87th minute, as he headed home a cross from substitute Ousmane Dembele in the six yard box.
Here are clips of both Suarez and Vidal’s goal tonight. What a result for the Blaugrana that is!
? | #ElClasico | Suarez's Hattrick goal!!
— BarcaMedia (@BarcaTimesTap) October 28, 2018
Suarez must beg Valverde for Roberto to start el Clasico pic.twitter.com/mU5CzOg8A0
— Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) October 28, 2018
Dembouz really spun Nacho here, superb assist for Vidal's goal pic.twitter.com/225s4B04tg
— helner (@BlackRegista) October 28, 2018
| GOAL! |
It's FIVE for Barcelona in #ElClasico! ?
Arturo Vidal adds the gloss to an historic win for #Barca, who reclaim their place at the top of #LaLiga. ?
Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/G4hKHyJt6I
— Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) October 28, 2018