Video: Luis Suarez wraps up hattrick, Arturo Vidal scores header as Barcelona make it 5-1 vs Real Madrid

Barcelona made it 5-1 vs Real Madrid this evening, as goals from Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal compiled the misery on Los Blancos even further.

Suarez wrapped up his hat-trick with a fine little chip over Courtois following a mistake from Sergio Ramos with around 10 minutes left to play.

MORE: Video: Luis Suarez scores sublime header to give Barcelona 3-1 lead vs Real Madrid in El Clasico

Vidal then finished the rout in the 87th minute, as he headed home a cross from substitute Ousmane Dembele in the six yard box.

Here are clips of both Suarez and Vidal’s goal tonight. What a result for the Blaugrana that is!

Suarez must beg Valverde for Roberto to start el Clasico pic.twitter.com/mU5CzOg8A0 — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) October 28, 2018

Dembouz really spun Nacho here, superb assist for Vidal's goal pic.twitter.com/225s4B04tg — helner (@BlackRegista) October 28, 2018