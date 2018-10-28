Video: Marcelo scores well-taken goal to give Real Madrid lifeline vs Barcelona

Marcelo scored his third goal in three games this afternoon, as he gave Real Madrid a lifeline in their match against Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

The Brazilian defender, who has scored in his previous two matches, found a cross from Lucas Vazquez, as he chested the ball down, kept his composure and fired home with his right foot.

Real Madrid looked dead and buried in the first half, however Marcelo’s goal has given them a lifeline back into the match, something that will give all Los Blancos fans hope that their side can claw a result back from the brink of defeat.

Here’s a clip of Marcelo. Quality composure from the Brazilian.