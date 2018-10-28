Video: Marcelo scores well-taken goal to give Real Madrid lifeline vs Barcelona

Marcelo scored his third goal in three games this afternoon, as he gave Real Madrid a lifeline in their match against Barcelona at the Nou Camp.
The Brazilian defender, who has scored in his previous two matches, found a cross from Lucas Vazquez, as he chested the ball down, kept his composure and fired home with his right foot.
MORE: Video: Luis Suarez scores from the penalty spot to give Barcelona 2-0 lead vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid looked dead and buried in the first half, however Marcelo’s goal has given them a lifeline back into the match, something that will give all Los Blancos fans hope that their side can claw a result back from the brink of defeat.
Here’s a clip of Marcelo. Quality composure from the Brazilian.
Game on in #ElClasico?
Marcelo pulls one back for Real Madrid. They may be out of form but the Brazilian has now scored in three successive appearances for Los Blancos…
GOAL REPLAY ? #FCBRMApic.twitter.com/ZsiU0eiadT
— Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) October 28, 2018
?? #Barcelona 2:1 #RealMadrid | La Liga | Day 10 | #Marcelo 50'#BARRMA #ElClasico
via @VideoGoals_HD pic.twitter.com/BuHCCpcDSN
— via @VideoGoals_HD (@viaVide13826451) October 28, 2018