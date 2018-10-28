AC Milan took the lead in this evening’s Serie A clash against Sampdoria with star striker Patrick Cutrone scoring a header in the 17th minute of the game.

Cutrone headed into the back of the net after an inch-perfect cross from former Liverpool ace Suso, although Sampdoria managed to respond to Cutrone’s opener in only four minutes through Ricardo Saponara.

The attacking midfielder scored a great goal to level the scores, Saponara tricked his way past Milan’s Davide Calabria with a lovely side step before squeezing the ball between Mateo Musacchio’s legs to equalise for Sampdoria.

See More: Juventus transfer news: €50m defensive target plus Bundesliga starlet wanted in double swoop

Check out both the goals from the game below:

Cutrone:

WATCH: Cutrone breaks the deadlock, Suso with the assist! pic.twitter.com/t5nkcHBrj7 — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) October 28, 2018

Saponara:

It seems to be goals galore in Serie A today, if you can’t wait to see some more Serie A action tune into the Derby della Sole between Napoli and Roma kicking off at 7.45pm tonight.

Click here to watch all the action live online or on TV.