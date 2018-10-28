Ross Barkley continued his great run of form this afternoon by scoring and assisting for Chelsea against Burnley.

In the 57th minute of the match-up Barkley drove forward with the ball from midfield and displayed his both-footed talents to their full extent by scoring with a wonderful left-foot shot from 25 yards out which was driven into the bottom corner of the far post.

Barkley earlier assisted Alvaro Morata to open the scoring for Chelsea this afternoon with a perfectly weighted pass with his right-foot. Check out Barkley’s pass here.

Check out a video of the goal below:

Barkley is currently enjoying some of the best form of his career to date and he could well live up to his potential as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League as the 24-year-old is flourishing under new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

