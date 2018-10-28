When Real Madrid hope to present Antonio Conte as their new manager

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to announce Antonio Conte as their new manager at 1pm on Monday afternoon, with the Italian looking set to replace Julen Lopetegui in the Spanish capital.

As per Spanish outlet Onda Cero on Twitter via RadioEstadio, Los Blancos are set to sack Lopetegui before the end of tonight, as they hope to present Conte as the Spaniard’s successor on Monday afternoon at 1pm.

MORE: Real Madrid to sack Julen Lopetegui today with replacement already chosen

? NOTICIA de @edupidal en @OndaCero_es ??"Podemos contar que en las próximas horas será anunciada la DESTITUCIÓN de Julen Lopetegui. La intención del club es anunciar a ANTONIO CONTE y presentarlo mañana a las 13H"#Radioestadio pic.twitter.com/vv9OWxXzgP — Radioestadio (@Radioestadio) October 28, 2018

Lopetegui has had an awful start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, and it seems like Real’s 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Barcelona on Sunday is the final nail in the Spaniard’s coffin.

Los Blancos were absolutely woeful against their arch rivals at the Nou Camp, as a Luis Suarez hat-trick inspired the Blaugrana to a rout against the reigning European champions.

Real currently sit ninth in La Liga, and they’re closer to the relegation zone than to top of the league Barca.

Conte has been out of a job since he left Chelsea in the summer just gone, but it seems like he’s about to find himself another managerial position should this report from Onda Cero be true.