After his season with LA Galaxy came to an end on Sunday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is once again being paired with a return to AC Milan in the New Year.

With the MLS offseason now upon him, the 37-year-old will perhaps be considering his options and whether or not a temporary return to Europe appeals to him.

According to Calciomercato, it very much does, with a return to Milan being touted as his first choice while there is also the possibility of a surprise switch to Real Madrid.

However, it’s added that the Rossoneri are targeting Ibrahimovic, and a decision on whether or not he could be returning to the San Siro in January could be made as early as next month.

Time will tell if that’s an accurate timeline, but with no games to play for Galaxy now, it would appear to be a realistic timeframe given his future will now be the main focus in the coming weeks.

While there are still question marks over whether or not a return to Milan will materialise, what is clear is that the Serie A giants do need additional quality and depth in that department in order to compete on multiple fronts this season.

Aside from the fact that they are pushing to break back into the top four in Serie A, Milan are also in the Europa League and could see that as another route to get back into the Champions League.

With that though comes a significant number of games, and coupled with the switch to a 4-4-2 this past weekend which sees Gennaro Gattuso start his only two strikers in Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone, something will surely be needed off the bench or to replace one of those two in the months ahead.

In turn, Ibrahimovic would certainly fit the bill and would be a quality addition, but it also remains to be seen if the idea of not being guaranteed a starting berth could put him off the idea of a second stint at Milan.