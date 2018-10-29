Arsenal star hits back at Unai Emery after being subbed off vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has appeared to respond badly to being subbed off in the club’s game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Gabon international had put the Gunners 2-1 up at Selhurst Park, though manager Unai Emery saw it fit to replace him not long afterwards.

It may be that this slightly negative approach played its part in Arsenal conceding a late equaliser, with Palace scoring their second penalty of the game to make it 2-2 in the final five minutes.

Aubameyang certainly seemed to question the decision as he retweeted a complaint from a fan on his official account.

While the 29-year-old has also retweeted a number of other messages from supporters as he seems to enjoy engaging with his followers, it is interesting that he was also keen to promote one essentially taking a dig at one of his manager’s decisions.

The tweet can be seen below, with a fan responding negatively to a tweet from Arsenal’s official account praising Aubameyang despite Emery removing him from the game…