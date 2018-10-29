Barcelona could offer major swap deal to take €222m superstar to Nou Camp

Barcelona continue to be linked with sealing a reunion with Neymar, and an intriguing offer could be put forth to Paris Saint-Germain, as per reports.

As noted by The Independent, it’s even suggested that Lionel Messi is keen on the idea of linking up with the Brazilian superstar again with constant reports suggesting a move could be made.

It comes after he sealed a transfer to PSG last year in a deal worth €222m, as per BBC Sport, as he seemingly wanted to become the star of the show in the French capital, something that he was continuing to struggle to achieve with the Catalan giants alongside Messi.

While it has been a successful stint thus far which has also been blighted by injury in the second half of last season, it seems as though talk of a return to the Nou Camp is refusing to go away.

According to Le10Sport, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Ousmane Dembele could now be included in the offer for Neymar so as to lower his asking price which is said to likely be around the same fee that took him away from the Catalan giants in the first place.

It’s added that it’s unclear as to whether or not that would be an offer that PSG would accept, but it would surely appeal more so given that they would be getting a financial boost and a direct replacement as part of the deal.

Nevertheless, the difference between Neymar and Dembele is obvious in that the former has continued to operate at a world-class level and has bagged 11 goals and six assists in just 13 games so far this season.

While last year was one to forget for the French international during his injury nightmare, he started brightly this time round only to find himself on the bench again in the most recent outings.

With that in mind, a swap deal which would see Neymar return could be music to the ears of Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, but time will tell if that’s a deal that suits all parties and gets the green light from all concerned.