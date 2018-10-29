Barcelona ready to pile more misery on Real Madrid by clinching Manchester United transfer raid

Barcelona are reportedly ready to pile more misery onto rivals Real Madrid with a transfer swoop for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Catalan giants ran out 5-1 winners in El Clasico this weekend, thrashing their rivals at the Nou Camp to condemn them to another bad result in their poor start to this season.

And it seems Barcelona could just keep on getting stronger as they now look focused on delivering the signing of Pogba this January, according to Don Balon.

The report suggests Ousmane Dembele could make way to help fund the deal, and one can only imagine the Red Devils misfit could be an ideal signing for Barcelona.

Despite struggling at Old Trafford, Pogba has long looked one of the most skilful and intelligent players in Europe, and just needs the right team around him to shine.

That was illustrated as the 25-year-old played a starring role in France’s World Cup win in the summer, only to slump back to some below-par form upon returning to club duty with United.

With Barca losing influential midfield players like Xavi and Andres Iniesta in the last few years, Pogba looks ideal to come in and provide that spark for the side again.