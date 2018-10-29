Confirmed Tottenham vs Man City line-ups: Pochettino boost, plus De Bruyne on bench

Man City will be looking to go back level at the top of the Premier League with a win over Tottenham at Wembley on Monday night.

Much of the talk prior to the game has been about the Wembley pitch, as they’ve had just 24 hours to turn it around after the NFL game on Sunday.

With that in mind, it could hinder both sides from playing their preferred game, and so they’ll have to deal with that adversity and showcase their quality regardless.

They’re certainly not short of class in the line-ups, as seen below, with Harry Kane leading the line for the hosts while Sergio Aguero will look to out-gun him at the other end of the pitch.

City sit three points off Liverpool after their win over the weekend, and so with that in mind coupled with the difficulty of facing Tottenham, this could be a crucial outing for Pep Guardiola and his men to continue to prove that they will not give up their title this season.

The visitors are yet to taste defeat with seven wins and two draws, although Tottenham are in fine form in the league at least having rattled off four consecutive wins.

In turn, it promises to deliver a thrilling clash, with Spurs handed a boost as Dele Alli has been named on the bench after an injury layoff.

Kevin de Bruyne isn’t risked though as he remains on the bench while Raheem Sterling returns to the XI as he replaces Leroy Sane.