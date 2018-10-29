Antonio Conte tells Real Madrid to seal €100m Chelsea transfer raid as his first signing

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly wants Real Madrid to deliver the transfer of Blues midfielder N’Golo Kante from his old club.

The France international was also one of Conte’s first signings when he took the job at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016, and he became a key member of his Premier League title-winning squad that season.

According to Don Balon, the Italian tactician now wants to work with Kante again as he closes in on taking the manager’s job at the Bernabeu.

The Spanish source suggests Kante would cost around €100million, though in truth he looks a priceless player for Chelsea.

Despite Maurizio Sarri bringing in some top class midfielders in Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic this season, while the form of Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also improved, it would surely be next to impossible to replace what Kante offers the side.

No wonder Conte wants him at Madrid, with Los Blancos getting off to a poor start this season under Julen Lopetegui and looking in need of a major shake-up.

A different kind of player from the likes of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, Kante would add some much needed energy and defensive quality to this Real team.