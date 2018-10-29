Gareth Bale has already accepted transfer away from Real Madrid to Premier League club for next season

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has reportedly said ‘yes’ to a transfer offer to return to his old club Tottenham after holding talks with the north Londoners.

Bale has long been linked with a move back to the Premier League and Don Balon now claim he’s keen to rejoin Spurs as he feels he could now be in with a chance of winning silverware with his old side if they keep goal machine Harry Kane on their books.

Despite the Wales international’s dip in form in recent times, there’s no doubt he would be a statement signing for Tottenham and a big boost to their hopes in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Bale alongside Kane would be a fearsome attacking combination, and give Mauricio Pochettino more ammunition to challenge the big boys in England and Europe.

Still, it remains to be seen if this deal can indeed go through as there is still plenty of time to go until next season, which is when Don Balon claim Bale has agreed to rejoin Tottenham.

The 29-year-old will likely see how things pan out at the Bernabeu this term as a change in management is surely just around the corner after a dire start made by Julen Lopetegui.