‘He’s a disaster’ – Tottenham star comes under fire from these fans after Man City defeat

Tottenham suffered a 1-0 defeat to Man City at Wembley on Monday night, and one player in particular came under criticism from fans for his performance.

Raheem Sterling took full advantage of some poor defending from Kieran Trippier after just five minutes, as he produced an assist for Riyad Mahrez to break the deadlock.

That ultimately proved to be the winning goal, and while his performance didn’t improve a great deal thereafter, that early mistake from the England international earned him a harsh reaction on Twitter, as seen below from some fans.

Spurs were guilty of missing opportunities as the game went on with a poor Wembley pitch not making life any easier for either side, but it was City who eventually prevailed as they moved back level with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League standings.

For Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham, they will have to now bounce back from this setback as they continue to fight for a top-four finish, but it’s another game against a direct rival which will lead to question marks being raised over their ability to compete with the title contenders.

Nevertheless, many Spurs fans were particularly frustrated with Trippier and don’t believe that it was merely a one-off, and so it will be interesting to see if Pochettino sees the same issues and opts to make a change when his side face West Ham United in the League Cup on Wednesday night and moving forward beyond that game.

If Aurier started shit we might have won the fucking game lmao Trippier is a disaster — Hamid (@HamidTHFC) October 29, 2018

The quicker everyone stops rating Trippier as anything but a decent crosser, the better. Such a poor player. — Nikhil Saglani (@Nikhil_Saglani) October 29, 2018

Goes without saying really, but Davies and Trippier are such a huge downgrade on the Rose and Walker of 2016-17. — James Maw (@JamesMawFFT) October 29, 2018

people actually rate kieran trippier you know — Jake. (@YedIin) October 29, 2018

Trippier outdoing himself with two errors in one move. As much as he’s been good going forward this year, he’s been abysmal defensively. A pity as it was a reasonable start, with Sissoko having a decent opening 5. — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) October 29, 2018

Sissoko MOTM. Winks was good coming off the bench. Dele gave us a spark as well. Poch needs to bin Trippier the first chance he gets — KR?? (@kartikr99) October 29, 2018

Time to drop Trippier now. Has been very in and out since World Cup and that’s being kind. Also Winks got to get some starts #thfc #coys — Monty (@RealBristolSpur) October 29, 2018

Raheem Sterling has made Kieran Trippier look like a right mug. — Jake Gallagher (@MatchoftheDave) October 29, 2018

An example that Kieran Trippier is not that good. A quality full back deals with that with ease…

Could be in for a busy evening.#COYS #THFC — Chris Beresford (@CNBeresford) October 29, 2018

Kieran Trippier has the feckin cheek to blame his keeper for that goal. The lad has started like he’s been on the piss for a week – getting skinned by Sterling. But no, it’s the keeper’s fault. #SpursAreShite — Michael Rathmichael (@TheMerseyEminem) October 29, 2018

Dear Kieran Trippier Head the fucking Ball. FFS — Robert (@bbqbobs) October 29, 2018