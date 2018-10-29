AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso handed Patrick Cutrone a starting berth on Sunday, and he was rewarded with a goal in their 3-2 win over Sampdoria.

The 20-year-old made an impressive breakthrough in his first full campaign with the senior squad last season, scoring 18 goals in 46 games to emerge as their top goalscorer despite the signings of Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic last year.

SEE MORE: Watch Lazio vs Inter online or TV with live stream

Coupled with his work-rate and determination off the ball, the youngster has undoubtedly made himself an instant hit with the Rossoneri faithful, and he’s continuing that this season.

As noted in the tweet below, the Milan striker is currently averaging a goal or an assist every 40 minutes, and having shown that he can play alongside Gonzalo Higuain and that the pair can be an effective duo, it could lead to a more prominent role in the coming weeks.

Cutrone has now scored five goals in just nine games so far this season and so that’s now 23 goals in 56 games.

Despite still being so young and inexperienced, the starlet has shown an impressive ability to find space and time in the box and goalscoring instincts to be an influential figure up front.

Time will tell if he can continue to consistently deliver, but there’s no doubt that he’s making a big impression again this year and is proving that he’s capable of being a fundamental figure for the Italian giants moving forward.