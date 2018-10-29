Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has explained the development of Anthony Martial after his recent explosion into form.

The France international has not always been a regular under Mourinho, but now looks to have won the Portuguese’s trust.

Martial has looked one of United’s best players in recent games, scoring twice in the draw at Chelsea last week before hitting a sublime winner against Everton on Sunday.

Watch the video below as Mourinho explains how the 22-year-old has developed and adjusted his game to fit into his tactical plan a little better, even when he’s not scoring or assisting…