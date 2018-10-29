Juventus transfer blow: Premier League giants lead race for midfield target

Juventus are reportedly behind in the race to land Aaron Ramsey next summer as the Arsenal star prepares to become a free agent.

The 27-year-old will see his current contract expire at the end of the season, while he has made no secret of the fact that the Gunners are behind a lack of progress in agreeing on new terms after withdrawing their offer of a renewal, as reported by The Guardian.

SEE MORE: Lazio vs Inter Live Stream

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that he has proven his quality for Arsenal and is entering the peak years of his career, it’s no surprise that interest is building from elsewhere in potentially acquiring his services in the summer.

From an Arsenal perspective, if they aren’t going to reach an agreement on new terms, perhaps a cut-price January exit would make sense for them to avoid losing him for nothing.

According to Calciomercato though, it’s been claimed in the English media that Man Utd and Chelsea lead the race to sign him, with Juventus and AC Milan trailing them.

Both Jose Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri could certainly do with bolstering their respective midfield options, with Ramsey fitting into the latter’s plans at Stamford Bridge given the technical quality he can provide to suit the Italian tactician’s preferred style of play.

However, it’s for that same reason that a move to Italy could be ideal for the Welshman, as his class on the ball as well as his tactical know-how to flourish between the lines and be an attacking threat could see him shine in Serie A.

Unfortunately for Juventus though, it sounds as though he may well be staying in England and could deal a disappointing blow to Arsenal fans by joining a direct rival.