Lazio vs Inter Live Stream: How to watch Serie A clash online and on TV

Lazio v Inter live stream kicks-off on Eleven Sports in the UK & Ireland at 7:30pm on Monday 29th October 2018. It’s available on mobile, online and via connected TV sets. Click Here to Watch Now!

All eyes will be on Lazio’s clash with Inter on Monday night as the two sides continue to battle it out for a top four finish in Serie A this season.

Lazio certainly won’t have fond memories of this fixture from last season, having capitulated late on to suffer defeat and see Inter leapfrog them into the final Champions League qualification spot on the last day of the campaign.

WATCH LIVE: WATCH LAZIO VS INTERNAZIONALE LIVE STREAM ONLINE NOW! CLICK HERE!

SEE MORE: Video: Inter Milan player shows hilarious way of defending Luis Suarez’s free-kick for Barcelona

With that in mind, they’ll surely be eager to inflict defeat on their rivals this time round, and they could have a great chance to do so after Inter faced a tough trip to Barcelona in midweek as they suffered their first defeat in the Champions League group stage this season.

Coupled with the injury suffered by Radja Nainggolan last weekend against AC Milan, it will be a test of coach Luciano Spalletti and his squad to ensure that they can bounce back from that loss in Spain.

This could be tale of two prolific strikers potentially making the difference though, as Ciro Immobile goes up against Mauro Icardi in trying to fire their side to victory.

The Lazio marksman has scored seven goals in 11 games so far this season while Icardi has six in 10 outings, including the dramatic late winner against Milan last time out.

In turn, they’ve both proven fundamental to their respective sides again so far this year, but time will tell who can possibly decide this clash as it promises to be a thrilling night of football from the Italian capital.

Find out who prevails and if Immobile or Icardi can add to those impressive tallies by signing up to Eleven Sports to watch the game stream online or on TV by connecting any device to the big screen.

For just £5.99 a month, or for a £49.99 annual pass, sign up and enjoy all the big-game action from Serie A, La Liga and the Eredivisie. Eleven Sports is the new home of Europe’s biggest leagues in the UK, sign up now and get your football fix!