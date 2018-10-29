Liverpool transfer target responds to speculation after scouts watch him in action

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Hoffenheim ace Kerem Demirbay, and it sounds as though the midfield star is taking it in his stride.

The 25-year-old continues to impress this season, providing three assists in seven appearances while forming a key part of Hoffenheim’s line-up in midfield.

According to Bild, he has attracted the attention of Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool reportedly scouted him in the Champions League clash with Lyon last week, and Demirbay himself has now commented on reports linking him with a switch to Anfield.

“Of course I can handle that,” he is quoted as saying in response to being asked about Liverpool keeping tabs on him.

It’s a pretty confident answer, one that suggests that he is prepared for that big move in his career, although time will tell if he continues to consistently deliver to convince Klopp that he would be a crucial signing for his side.

Liverpool currently have a number of options available to the German tactician in midfield, with summer signings Naby Keita and Fabinho brought in to address that area of the squad.

In turn, it seems a little strange that the Merseyside giants would be targeting another midfielder, but if a scout was indeed sent to watch Demirbay in action, that would suggest that their interest in genuine.

Having shown that he can also play in a deeper midfield role too, he could be a very useful and versatile addition for Liverpool as they look to compete on various fronts moving forward.

Based on his answer above, he’s not short of confidence, and so it remains to be seen if he can translate that on to the pitch and continue to keep Liverpool interested ahead of the transfer window opening.