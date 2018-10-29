Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have been listed as the three Premier League clubs on alert for the potential of Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish wide-man is already planning to leave the Bernabeu as it looks increasingly likely that Antonio Conte is set to come in and replace Julen Lopetegui.

The report states that Vazquez is aware that Conte doesn’t rate him, and he could have a number of suitors as he starts to plan a departure from Madrid.

Chelsea could perhaps do with more options out wide after some inconsistent displays from Willian this season, while Pedro has shone but struggled to stay fit.

Arsenal, meanwhile, lack a bit of depth in attack after losing Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott in January, so could benefit from more options alongside the likes of Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck, who continue to do their best but look slightly below the level required for a top four side.

Liverpool are probably in the best shape in attack right now, but may also feel they need to improve their squad depth if they are to make that step up to being serious contenders in the Premier League and Champions League.

One injury to Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane could be a big problem for the Reds, so it’s little surprise Don Balon claim Vazquez’s potential availability is of interest to them and their rivals.