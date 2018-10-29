BREAKING: Major update on De Gea and Martial contract talks, with official Man Utd announcement imminent

Manchester United have been given two major updates regarding the futures of star duo David de Gea and Anthony Martial as they try to tie the pair down to new contracts at Old Trafford.

Both players have been linked with moves away in recent times as United desperately try to prevent them from leaving, with De Gea long one of their most important players, and promising youngster Martial showing real improvement in recent games this season.

CaughtOffside understands it’s good news on Martial, who has been negotiating openly with the Red Devils in recent weeks and who now looks close to striking an agreement.

The France international was reported to have rejected a latest offer from the club at the end of last week, but re-opened talks with them, and club sources are now confident an official announcement on a new deal could now be made by the end of this week.

This is huge news for United, who need to be holding on to top young talent like Martial if they are to progress, especially with other attacking players like Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku failing to make an impact at the moment.

On De Gea, however, it’s not looking good, with CaughtOffside understanding the Spain international is showing no willingness to talk over a new contract at present.

CaughtOffside learned last week of a likely approach to the goalkeeper from Juventus, which is also being picked up by Calciomercato and other sources.

Old Trafford sources increasingly fear the 27-year-old will look to leave United in order to fulfil his potential and his ambitions of winning major prizes, which just isn’t looking likely with the Red Devils any time soon.

This is hugely worrying for United as they’ll now likely have to accept losing De Gea for a reduced fee as his current contract would expire at the end of next season.

One imagines other top clubs will join Juve in tracking him, as he could arguably play for any team in the world after his stunning form in the Premier League down the years.