Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly requested the January transfer window signing of Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis.

The Brazilian defender has long been a solid servant for Diego Simeone’s side, but no longer looks as established a regular in the team since the emergence of Lucas Hernandez in that position.

According to Don Balon, Mourinho now wants to sign the player for a second time, having also brought Luis to Chelsea back in the 2014/15 season, though he ended up returning to Atletico just a year later after struggling in England.

Somewhat surprisingly, the 33-year-old may now get another opportunity in the Premier League, though it’s unclear why United would particularly feel the need for his signing at this time.

The Red Devils already have Luke Shaw in fine form at left-back, while Ashley Young has always looked a very capable deputy in either full-back position.

Don Balon claim Luis would be cheap at just £22million, but surely the club could spend that money more wisely this winter.