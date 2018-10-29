Manchester United legend Gary Neville slammed the ‘stupid’ antics of midfielder Paul Pogba as the team conceded a late goal to Everton in their 2-1 win on Sunday.

The Red Devils looked home and dry after going 2-0 up thanks to Pogba’s first-half goal and a stunner from Anthony Martial in the second period.

However, Pogba tried to be a little too clever late on as he gave up possession before United conceded a penalty, which Everton promptly scored to give themselves a fighting chance of rescuing a point in the closing stages.

It’s fair to say that Neville was not at all impressed with Pogba’s role in the Toffees goal as he slammed the Frenchman in his Sky Sports commentary.

The former England defender won a whole host of honours in a long career at Old Trafford and knows what kind of high standards it takes to represent the club.

So he pulled no punches as he tore into Pogba for being ‘stupid’ and ‘messing around’ for the Everton goal.

‘All eyes towards Paul Pogba,’ Neville was quoted by the Metro.

‘He’s messing around and showboating in the middle of the pitch. He waits and waits, he does a stupid little chip, then Everton are through.’

This is quite an emotional outburst from Neville, who will no doubt be eager to see his old club doing much better than they have been in the last few years.