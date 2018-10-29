Manchester United condemn Everton to embarrassing Premier League record after 2-1 win

Manchester United beat Everton 2-1 in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford yesterday, and in doing so condemned their opponents to an unwanted record.

The Red Devils have now scored 100 Premier League goals against the Toffees – which is the second most by any team against a single opponent in this era.

First on the list? Arsenal, also against Everton, with 107 goals against the Merseysiders in the Premier League era.

This rather embarrassing stat was tweeted by Opta after yesterday’s match at Old Trafford, in which goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial did the damage on this occasion.

100 – Manchester United have now scored 100 Premier League goals against Everton; only the second team to score 100+ goals against a single opponent in the competition (Arsenal: 107 v Everton). Century. pic.twitter.com/fkCTwnTWuf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2018

While Everton have generally been a top half side in recent years, capable of upsetting the big boys on occasion, they do also seem to have the habit of going missing in the biggest games.

They have a poor record in derby matches against bitter rivals Liverpool, and as this stat shows, they often seem to let the floodgates open in games against United and Arsenal.