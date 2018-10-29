Real Madrid have announced that they have sacked Julen Lopetegui, with Santiago Solari taking his place on the bench for the time being.

The Spanish giants confirmed the decision in an official club statement, citing that the quality in the squad and the results obtained so far this season are not in line with their expectations.

Further, it adds that Solari will take temporary charge for training on Tuesday, but it remains to be seen for how long he remains at the helm.

Madrid currently sit in ninth place in La Liga having lost as many games as they’ve won so far this season while conceding 14 goals in just 10 outings.

Their recent form has been dire, winning just one of their last seven games in all competitions as they went five games without a win while scoring just one goal in that run.

Further, they looked far from convincing against Plzen last week in their 2-1 win, and that was swiftly followed by their heavy loss at Barcelona at the weekend in El Clasico as Lopetegui appeared to be at real risk of losing his job.

That was seemingly the final straw for club president Florentino Perez who has now opted to make a change in the hope that Solari and the long-term appointment will be able to get Real Madrid back on track in the near future.

It caps a dismal stint in charge for Lopetegui who only arrived at the Bernabeu this past summer. However, with the lofty expectations set at the club following Zinedine Zidane’s tenure coupled with Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit, it was always going to be difficult for him.