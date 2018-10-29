Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly identified to two top priority transfer targets to strengthen his squad this January as he prepares to make a change of manager.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is being widely linked with the job as Goal are among the outlets reporting that Julen Lopetegui looks set to be sacked today, with Conte taking his place at the Bernabeu.

The Italian tactician looks a solid appointment for Real after the failed Lopetegui project, with Los Blancos making a terrible start to the season.

However, signings are clearly also needed as this Madrid squad looks in poor shape after losing Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Don Balon claim Perez wants Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi to solve the team’s issues in attack, while Bayern Munich’s David Alaba is a target for defence, with the Austrian an option at centre-back, left-back or midfield.

The Spanish outlet claim the pair would likely cost around €150million combined, which seems like the kind of money a club of Real’s standing and ambition should be spending to make the necessary improvements to their squad.

While Conte did fine work at Chelsea without making too many signings in his first season in charge, going on to win the Premier League title with largely the same squad that finished 10th the year before, he could certainly do with all the help he can get in what looks a challenging job in the Spanish capital.