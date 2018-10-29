Menu

Tottenham and Man City both trolled as these viewers notice something about Wembley

Man City secured a 1-0 win over Tottenham on Monday night, but the number of empty seats at Wembley became a talking point on social media.

Riyad Mahrez’s early effort ultimately turned out to be the winning goal as the visitors moved back level at the top of the Premier League table.

However, just a day after the Wembley pitch was used for an NFL game, it proved to be difficult for both sides to deal with the conditions, particularly given their preferred style of play and possession-based game.

That aside though, as seen in the tweets below from those watching on from home, many noticed how empty Wembley was and proceeded to mock both Tottenham and Man City over it.

As noted by the Evening Standard, the attendance for the clash was just 56,854 which is well short of a sell out, with no mention of a council condition on a maximum attendance which was touted as a reason behind the poor turn out by some users on Twitter.

In turn, whether it was a combination of weather conditions, the state of the pitch or a sense of frustration from the ‘home’ fans over the ongoing delays with their own stadium, it was a poor attendance and it certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

Many were quick to mock Spurs over their inability to attract enough fans, while others suggested that City would be used to it given their own struggles at the Etihad.

Either way, it wasn’t a good look…